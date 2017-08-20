NONSENSE: PICTURES-“Mnangagwa Is Immortal, He’s Stronger Than Poison,” Lacoste Explodes In Celebration

By A Correspondent | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction Sunday morning exploded into celebration announcing that Mnangagwa is stronger than poison.

This came as the Mnangagwa faction continued for over a week filing reports that the man had been poisoned by Robert Mugabe at last weekend’s Gwanda rally. A pictorial graphic of Mnangagwa was circulated with a text overlay strapped over Mnangagwa’s chest saying, Mnangagwa is “Stronger than poison.”

Commented one observer who said this was “nonsense, Mnangagwa looks stronger than poison. If he was poisoned he wouldn’t be walking.”

The development comes as doctors spoke of Mnangagwa, said to have been poisoned, said the man only suffered from Gastroentritis, an infection that mostly affects children… CONTINUE READING…

Health Minister David Parirenyatwa revealed he did not even need to travel to South Africa and the private jet was last weekend hired only per his personal request. ALSO READ – Doctors Speak On Mnangagwa’s Health.