Norton MP Temba Mliswa’s Father Dies

The ZimEye community has received the sad news of the death today of Member of Parliament for Norton Temba Mliswa’s father. Below is a statement by the Hon. MP himself.

Temba Mliswa | Good evening Family and Friends,

It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that I inform you that my father, Mr. K. P. Mliswa passed on this afternoon, Friday 30th June 2017 after a long but brave battle with illness.

My father was a strong-willed, independent thinking man who made me who I am today. He gave me the confidence to be or do whatever I felt I could and therefore gave me the motivation to explore greater heights and believe that anything is possible. I owe my all to him, a great man and war veteran who was fiercely passionate about family and success.

His passing creates a void that will never be filled as his wise counsel I will sorely miss. Mum, MaMoyo, you were the epitome of strength as you stood by dad, Shumba’s side all through his illness your love and your dedication kept us all going. Thank you to everyone for your kind prayers and messages of love and encouragement that helped us through dad’s illness. Shumba you were a great man and while I ask myself why and wish that you could have held on for longer, I am comforted in the knowledge that you lived a good and full life and therefore celebrate a life well lived. Mourners are gathered at *21 Domboshawa Road, Helensvale, Borrowdale, Harare* (2nd left after Borrowdale Police Station along Borrowdale/Domboshawa Rd), 1st house on the right. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. For more information you may get in touch with the following: Josephine: 0774 133236

Thabani: 0772946020/0732946020

Blessing: 0773004101

Kimberley: 0738324350

Norton

Tendai: 0772294840

Chipo: 0773299148 He has fought the good fight, he has finished the race, he kept the faith.” (Tim 4:7) Son in mourning….. Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (MP) : Norton Constituency 30th June 2017