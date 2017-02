By Staff Reporter | Norton Town Council on Wednesday morning pounced on vendors who were selling food stuffs in front of the OK supermarket in the town.

This comes after at the weekend, Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, threatened to fire the entire local authority’s top leadership for incompetence.

Mliswa charged¬†that the council was failing to evict vendors selling food stuffs in line with the government’s anti-typhoid ministerial directive.

Norton council bosses had indicated that these were some pro-Zanu PF groupings who were proving to be untouchable.