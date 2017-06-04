Notorious Armed Robber Arrested In Botswana

A NOTORIOUS armed robber who has been on the run for more than eight years has been arrested.

According to a police source, the suspect, Shepherd Samuriwo was arrested in Botswana by that country’s intelligence organisation known as the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) in liaison with Zimbabwe’s Republic Police’s homicide department.

“Samuriwo was arrested in Botswana and was repatriated to Zimbabwe where he has been on the wanted list since 2009.

He came to Zimbabwe last week and was first held in Plumtree before he was transferred to Bulawayo immediately after,” said the source.

The source added that Samuriwo had fled the country after he had committed more than five armed robbery cases involving substantial amounts of money.

“He fled the country and went to South Africa eight years ago and is suspected that he then went to Botswana last year where he was finally arrested,” said the source.

The source also said Samuriwo is expected to be transferred to Harare homicide section where his cases were being handled.- state media