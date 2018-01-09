Notorious Sex Worker Throws “Thank You Party” For All Her Clients

5
Melisa buys beer for clients

A self-confessed hooker left tongues wagging at a Norton joint when she bought beer for revellers saying it was a way of thanking them.

Popularly known as Melisa, she took her birthday celebrations to Pamunda where she said the revelers, who are her clients, have been there for her in her se_x work.“Chibasa chedu ndechekufara nevhanhu saka ndirikuvatenda nerutsigiro,” she added.

Melisa then started distributing her birthday cake to revellers as well as buying beer for them.

“Today is my birthday and I am celebrating with my clients,” said Melisa.

Walking her talk that she is a hooker, Melisa later hooked up with one of her clients and disappeared leaving revellers downing ‘wise waters’ on her account. State Media

  • eish

    thank you

  • Nziradzemasoja

    Wagona Melissa…I know her she is a nice girls ane moyo wakanaka and one can easily fall in love with her.

  • John Bhanda

    asi wakambo………..?

  • sarah Mahoka

    Kkk Knows how to advertise.

  • Bigdhara

    Apa unengewamboti ndimbodarika nepadandaro na madam,,, wotanga hakokutendwa zviri nice nice so…