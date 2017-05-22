Notorious Zanu PF’s ‘Cde Yondo” Seizes Vehicle At Gun Point

NORTON-BASED Zanu PF activist, Sheila Mabasa, popularly known as Cde Yondo, has been dragged to court by a motor mechanic after she allegedly teamed up with a police officer and grabbed his Mercedes-Benz car at gunpoint.

The complainant, Everton Masau last week filed an urgent chamber application for a spoliation order at the High Court, seeking to compel Mabasa and her alleged police accomplice, Tineyi Changunduma, to return his seized Mercedes-Benz C240, registration number ACD 9022.

In his founding affidavit, Masau said his vehicle was seized at gunpoint after Mabasa allegedly ordered him to sign a document claiming he had voluntarily given away the vehicle.

This was after Mabasa took her vehicle for repairs at Masau’s garage in 2015 and withdrew it this year after failing to supply the required spares.

Masau said the incident occurred on May 10 this year when he drove to Mabasa’s house in Norton to find out why she had sent a towing truck to collect her vehicle, which was still undergoing repairs at his garage.

“After the vehicle had been towed to first respondent’s (Mabasa) residence, I also saw it prudent to follow and understand what was going on … when we arrived at the first respondent’s house, she indicated that I was also to leave my vehicle with her as compensation,” Masau said.

“She ordered that the tow truck be driven outside the yard and that the gate be locked and that I was not to leave with my vehicle. She started showing me pictures of her with Vice-President (Phelekezela) Mphoko and indicated she is the chairwoman for the (Zanu PF) central committee. She also showed me a gun, an AK-47 (rifle), which was on the wall, and stated it was loaded and if I argued with her, I would not leave alive.”

Masau further said he went to Mabasa’s house in the company of his workmates, Silas Chitekwe and Takura Mtetwa.

“When we were about to leave, the second respondent (Changunduma) stated that I was to sign that I had given off my vehicle and he dictated the contents of what was to be written and I was to sign. The first respondent (Yondo) refused to sign and she ordered the second respondent to sign … the contents of the documents are not mine. In fear of my life, I signed this document at gun point,” he said.

“I submit that I was extorted of my vehicle and possession of it. I am advised and verily believe that the conduct of the first and second respondents is criminal. The second respondent abused his authority and induced fear in me.”

According to Masau, the problems started in 2015 when Mabasa gave him her Mercedes-Benz to fix its head gasket, but it later turned out that the vehicle needed a complete engine overhaul.

He said he advised Mabasa of what was required, adding at some point, she paid for some spares before turning around and sending a towing truck to collect it.- Newsday