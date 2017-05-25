NPP RESPONSE TO UTTERANCES MADE BY UZUMBA ZANU PF MP SIMBANEUTA MUDARIKWA.

The National People’s Party Mashonaland East Province has noted utterances made by ZANU PF Mp for Uzumba Simbaneuta Mudarikwa at a ceremony to officially launch an irrigation scheme that was wholly funded by a Non Governmental organisation World Vision.

Mudarikwa diverted from the intention of the event and went on to go into politics stating that there was no room for opposition political parties in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe.As the NPP we don’t take this statement lightly in light of past atrocities committed against those suspected or known to be in opposition parties.The statement made by Mudarikwa confirms what we have always noted as a point of concern,this is a clear case of intimidation to those opposed to ZANU PF which we believe will lead to violence in the run up to the 2018 elections.

Mudarikwa further goes on to say he is campaigning and imparting the values of Chimurenga (Liberation War) but ignores that such values include the very rights that he and his party have often and continue to stifle in UMP.The Liberation war and its fighters is something that we at NPP value a lot. Tho qqse who fought for our freedom never fought for Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF alone but for a free Zimbabwe in which everyone has the freedom to associate with whoever they wish and freedom to belong to political parties of their choices.

NPP has made significant in roads into UMP with complete structures in place which will stun Mudarikwa, Mugabe and ZANU PF come election time,ZANU PF has for along time been a dead walking party in UMP let alone Zimbabwe as a whole as they have brought no meaningful development to the area as NPP Mashonaland East we would like to reiterate that come 2018 we will bury ZANU PF in the entire province.

We will not be intimidated by people like Mudarikwa and the whole ZANU PF, the time has come for us to take them to the cleaners.

Thank You

Setfree Nherera Mafukidze – NPP Mashonaland East Provincial Spokesman