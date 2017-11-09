NRZ Boss Persecuted Over Mnangagwa Press Statement

By Staff Reporter| National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairman,Lary Mavhima, is under fire from Zanu PF for allegedly distributing a press statement which was written by the former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa how is now in exile, on Wednesday issued a statement threatening to fight President Robert Mugabe back.

Mnangagwa was fought and defeated by G-40, a Zanu PF faction which wants President Mugabe’s wife Grace to succeed her aged husband.

G-40 is fronted by Higher education minister Jonathan Moyo, who late Weddnesday accused Mavhima of distributing Mnangagwa’s anti-Mugabe press statement.

“So the so-called ED Press Statement issued today, which has a poor scan of his signature, was personally delivered to newsrooms as an advert by Larry Mavhima who chairs the NRZ Board & who fronts for ED at Hanawa Foods. This makes Mavhima an accessory to treason,” posted Prof Moyo on his twitter handle.

