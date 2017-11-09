NRZ Boss Persecuted Over Mnangagwa Press Statement

1

By Staff Reporter| National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairman,Lary Mavhima, is under fire from Zanu PF for allegedly distributing a press statement which was written by the former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa how is now in exile, on Wednesday issued a statement threatening to fight President Robert Mugabe back.

Mnangagwa was fought and defeated by G-40, a Zanu PF faction which wants President Mugabe’s wife Grace to succeed her aged husband.

G-40 is fronted by Higher education minister Jonathan Moyo, who late Weddnesday accused Mavhima of distributing Mnangagwa’s anti-Mugabe press statement.

“So the so-called ED Press Statement issued today, which has a poor scan of his signature, was personally delivered to newsrooms as an advert by Larry Mavhima who chairs the NRZ Board & who fronts for ED at Hanawa Foods. This makes Mavhima an accessory to treason,” posted Prof Moyo on his twitter handle.

 

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Vangodza

    Jonathan is a vicious snake that is striking a thousand time without emptying its poison. His mission is unfinished untill mugabe fossilise for killing his father and burried him in a shallow grave,which he recently reburied. But uncle cant see this becoz of old age.