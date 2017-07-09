NSSA Suddenly Discovers Missing $3mill Land

The government controlled National Social Security Authority has all of a sudden discovered the missing land worth over £3million, reported two weeks ago.

This follows a state audit that revealed the company had since written the property off “after failing to locate it”.

NSSA Chairperson, Mr Robin Vela told the state media that they have identified the 529 hectares purchased for US$3 million.

He said it was purchased in 2003.

Zimbabwe’s Auditor-General Mildred Chiri is the one who discovered the massive loophole in the company’s books.

Said Vela, “NSSA can confirm that, following due processes and professional legal advice, the authority bought 529 hectares of land known as Hintonville Farm in 2003.

“It is unfortunate that at the time the 2016 annual financial audit was concluded, the Chegutu Town Council could not find the record of this purchase, prompting the recommendation to write down the land in NSSA’s balance sheet.

“It is worth noting that NSSA management was already in the process of investigating the existence and ownership of this land with the Chegutu Town Council well before the audit had started and can confirm, following further investigations involving the relevant transacting parties at the time, that the land’s existence has been identified and confirmed, and that the authority is comfortable that its title in respect of the land will be restored in due course.”