NUDE COP SAGA: Menacing ZRP Constable Gets 18 months Jail Time

Staff Reporter | A ZRP female cop has been dragged to court for intentionally smashing a car windscreen with a baton stick to cause injury. Mercy Dzapfunwa pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Mbare magistrate Gladys Moyo.

She was charged with malicious injury to property.Prosecuting, Lawrence Gangarahwe told the court that on November 5, 2016 at around 12pm, Owen Chimuti was driving a commuter omnibus along Remembrance Drive when he encountered a road block.

He was ordered to pull over from the road and he complied.Chimuti parked his vehicle behind a stationary commuter omnibus that was blocking his way.

After interacting with police, he has to get back onto the road. He would only do that by overtaking the standstill commuter omnibus on the right lane. During that process, a power hungry Dzapfunwa got mad as she felt Chimuti needed more street detention time. She walked to the combi and forcefully hit the front windscreen of the vehicle thrice with a baton stick shattering it in the process.

The total value of the damaged windscreen was US$130.

This notorious Mercy Dzafunwa had been transfered from Masvingo central Police Station to Harare Police station after assualting a prominent human rights activist Prosper Tiringindi on 25 February 2016 at Pick and Pay super Market. Tiringindi had confronted police for using spikes to stop public transport.

The magistrate realised Dzafunwa’s bad temper and propensity to assault members of the public. She had no choice but to send her to the inner walls of prison for a year and half. That way she could have time to calm down through rehabilitation.