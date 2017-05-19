NUDE PICS: ‘Mai Sambo’s’ Lover Revealed

……

Staff Reporter | Nude pictures went viral this morning of a Zimbabwean based woman and her South-African based Zimbabwean lover. The woman identified on social media as Mai Sambo reveals that her lover is one Clement Muberekwa. Muberekwa’s wife it emerged got the nude picture exchange between the lovers, while the hubby was taking a shower.

Muberekwa’s work and home details have also been provided.

Mai Sambo spoke to ZimEye live on air to clear her name by telling the side of her story with lover of 20 years, she reconnected with a few months ago. Mai Sambo also addressed as Tariro for personal protection purposes, will be taking legal action.

Mai Sambo to add more shocking details. Please Watch Full Story Below: