NUDE PICS: Oskid Says Not Him In Nude Pics Doing Rounds On Social Media

Award-winning music producer, Oskid, real name Prince Tapfuma – has distanced himself from a leaked controversial picture that is trending on social media and linked to him.

The picture has an Oskid look-alike who applies custard on a woman’s feet.

The prolific producer said it was all work of his haters who want to tarnish his image.

“I don’t even know that person in that image.Can’t people notice that person is stronger than me, I don’t have that much muscle on my body like that person.

“People who are doing this just want to tarnish my name.

“Asi vanhu vacho murikuda sex tape rangu here ndigadzire?

“I even doubt that product ykabatwa nemuface uyo (type of custard) is even available in Zimbabwe, so how can it be me?”- state media