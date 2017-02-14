“Nuisance Dongo Can’t Call ZimPF Meetings” – Mujuru

Staff Reporter | As the Zimbabwe People First party saga rages on, spokesperson for the Joyce Mujuru led faction Jealous Mawarire has issued a press statement claiming that ousted women’s wing leader Margaret Dongo cannot convene meetings for the party’s women’s wing.

In his statement where he describes Dongo and other fired party leaders as “nuisance variables,” Mawarire claims that the defiant Dongo has been summoning women from the party structures throughout the country for a women’s wing meeting in Harare purportedly to be addressed by President Mujuru.

Mawarire warns his party members that all party meetings at this stage are only being communicated to the members through the national mobiliser Dzikamai Mavhaire.

The cunning Dongo is reportedly fighting to regroup women in the party into the fired Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa faction which she belongs to.

Mujuru is on the other hand going on a nationwide tour of the country’s provinces checking on the party structures and seeking ratification by the provinces of her move to fire seven senior party officials last week.