Nurse Loses Job After First Lady Rants

A NETCARE Linksfield Hospital employee has attacked President Jacob Zuma on social media after Zuma’s wife was recently admitted at the hospital for a medical procedure.

The nurse said the president was a disgrace to the country and wished he was the one lying in hospital dying of a heart attack.

Carmen Hartmann also revealed details of Zuma’s wife’s treatment, breaking the health profession’s core ethics.

Health professionals are not allowed to reveal patients’ medical details to the public or another person without the patient’s consent.

Hartmann, who has since deleted her post, wrote (sic): “So Zuma’s wife no 4 was admitted for ? plastic surgery. 10 very expensive black cars plus cops on motor bikes protecting wife no 4 pitches up at the hospital preventing other paying customers from seeing their loved ones in hospital.

“I’m disgusted. We pay for his wives and his children. Why are they better than the tax paying South Africans. Zuma you are a disgrace to this country. I wished it was you in hospital dying of a heart attack.”

Yesterday, the management of the hospital said they were shocked to learn about the post, published at the weekend.

“The employee in question has not only defied a code of practice adhered to throughout the healthcare world, she has also blatantly contravened legislation and our company policies and has behaved in a manner completely contrary to our values by breaching the sanctity of the commitment to maintain confidential all details about any patient,” hospital manager Louis Vanderhoven said in a statement to Sowetan.

He said regarding Zuma’s wife’s hospital visit, “we are also deeply embarrassed by the unforgivable personal opinion that the staff member expressed about the honourable President Zuma”.

Netcare chief executive Dr Richard Friedland, according to Vanderhoven, wrote a personal letter of apology to Zuma and his wife expressing his deep embarrassment and shame for this “most regrettable incident”.

“We would also like to apologise unreservedly to Madam Zuma and to the honourable President Zuma,” Vanderhoven said.

“The staff member has been called in to the hospital today and subsequent to acknowledging the action, has been summarily dismissed.”

Vanderhoven said the matter would also be reported to the South African Nursing Council and the South African Police Services. – Sowetan