Nyagomo Calls For SADC, AU Quick Intervention

PRESS STATEMENT:CURRENT ZIMBABWE SITUATION

I am calling for the International Community, SADC and AU to do whatever it takes by all means necessary to make sure that Zimbabwe civillians are protected especially women,children and the vulnerable members of our community

If the Zimbabwe crisis is not well managed,this will impact negatively on the fragile SADC region countries and the immigration systems of our neighbouring countries.

I am calling for unity among politicians.

A Crisis Committee must be established to pave way for a peaceful transition of power leading to credible elections.

To Zimnabwe masses please let us put our differences aside and show the world that we are brave and responsible people capable of bringing the change we want in our country by using bold,peaceful,responsible and decisive means.

I calling for all African countries to show solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe,its now or never.

The crisis in Zimbabwe will not only affect people in Zimbabwe.

The Media must not take sides.They must report fairly,ethically,without fear or favour.

We remain confident that the Zimbabwean army are pushing for a pro-people’s agenda.

Barbara Nyagomo

President

Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe-PDZ