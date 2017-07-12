Nyamandi Charged With Wife’s Gruesome Murder | LIVE BLAST

TRACY NYAMANDE MURDER – WED UPDATE TRACY NYAMANDE MURDER – WED UPDATE Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, July 12, 2017

By Staff Reporter | Lovemore Nyamandi has been charged with the murder of his wife Tracy.

Tracy, died at her rural home in Mondoro, Mashonaland West province last week Wednesday, with the family alleging that she has been killed by her husband.

The deceased’s aunt Mai Nkomo who has audio recordings of neighbours and children confirming the alleged murder.

“Lovemore Nyamandi was intimidating children and neighbours telling them that they should not divulge anything about the murder,” she old ZimEye LIVE BLAST in an interview.

“The husband (Lovemore) called us giving us several statements. His first statement was that she had fallen while coming from the field, he also told us that she had gone to the grinding mill and while there she was killed by the mill’s fan belt, his third conflicting statement was that she was hit by a bar which had fallen from the grinding mill,” Mai Nkomo narrated the sad ordeal.

She further alleges that they also have evidence of Lovemore bribing neighbours and other officials.

“He did a postmortem of the deceased on his own, took the body to Chegutu and ended up at Parirenyatwa, and we all wondered how that could happen without the police or doctors acknowledgment .When he was doing this entire he dismissed all relatives and wanted them to feel as if he was very caring,” she said.

Mai Nkomo said the couple which had five children together had been in continuous disputes. “She had been abused for a long time and she was staying for her the children and I knew of this four years back. The man was very abusive and we have audios confirming the abuse,”she said.

“Tracy really loved her husband not knowing that he was going to be the killer,” she said.

.