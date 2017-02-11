NYAMBIRAI DRAMA: Woman Pays Maintenance To Hubby

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi| In a dramatic twist of events, a woman who had dragged her husband to court for maintenance made a stunning U-turn and told the court she was ready to maintain her husband.

Fungai Masviba of Renco Mine dragged her husband, Tinashe Nyambirai, a cattle herder to court to claim maintenance for the couple’s three children.

Masviba said her husband was unable to fend for the family.

Nyambirai earns $90 per month.

Nyambirai said he was doing his best to fend for the family and he also said he doubted the paternity of their first born and third born respectively.

Mwenezi Magistrate Honest Musiwa had initially ruled that Nyambirai should pay $45 per month but Masviba argued the money was not enough.

She later performed a U-turn when when she suddenly claimed she was capable of paying her husband $80 per month. Masviba indicated she wanted to go to South Africa to seek employment so that she could provide for the family. “I have decided to work for my family because my husband is failing to fend for the family. I will go to South Africa to seek employment,” said Masviba.

Stunned by the sudden about-turn, the magistrate later advised the couple to do what was good for the family. He further urged them to reach a consensus for the sake of their children.