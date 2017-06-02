Nyamupinga Robbed

Zanu-PF Goromonzi West legislator Beatrice Nyamupinga allegedly lost irrigation equipment worth over $8 000 to another farmer at Mara Estate, Epworth. Edward Dube (54) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza in connection with the theft. He was remanded on free bail to June 20.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in 2005, Grootvlei Farm in Epworth, which is known as Mara Estate, was taken over by Government.

The farm belonged to Arthur Harley and Nyamupinga, Dube and a third beneficiary were resettled there. Ms Gadzikwa alleged that between 2005 and 2009, Dube used a storeroom which was next to Nyamupinga’s storeroom and warehouse.

The court heard that in 2009, Nyamupinga was allocated another farm in Goromonzi. She left Mara Estate and placed her farming equipment in her storeroom at the farm.

The court heard that on May 1 this year, Nyamupinga went back to Mara Estate to collect her farming equipment and met Dube who had taken over custody of her storeroom keys. It is alleged that she requested access to her property, but discovered that some of it was missing.

Missing were 81 by 75mm elbow reversible field aluminium pipes, 33 by 6 metres aluminium pipes with hook and socket (water sprinklers), 11 pipe corners, six by 200 litres drums and two electrical box controls.

Nyamupinga reported the matter at Ruwa Police Station.

Investigations revealed that Nyamupinga’s water pump was being kept in Dube’s warehouse. The total value of the goods was $8 577 and nothing was recovered. – state media