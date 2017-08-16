DARTS LATEST: Nyemba Family Dominates Zim Yet Again

Staff Reporter | The Zimbabwe National Darts championships ended in Marondera on a very high note on Monday night with the Chinhoyi based Nyemba father and son combination yet again dominating the tournament.

National champion David Nyemba retained his title demolishing his son Kudzanai in the final by 5 legs to nil.

David Nyemba also retained the doubles championship with his son Kudzai to emphasise the family dominance in the game.

Prior the singles and doubles victories the Nyembas led their Mashonaland West Provincial team to also retain their national title championship.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, National Darts Association of Zimbabwe chairman Menard Moyo hailed the Zimbabwean darts players for exhibiting an extremely high level of competition and professionalism in the game.

The games were competed for by 123 men, 51 ladies & 8 Youths. The players battled against each other for places in the Zimbabwe National Team which will take part in the Zone 6 games scheduled for South Africa at the end of the month.

Moyo called on the country’s corporate world to come in and assist the National Darts Association with funds to send the team to South Africa.