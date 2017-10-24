Odinga Refuses Tsvangirai Dodger, Blasts Out: BVR NONSENSE!, NO ELECTION WITHOUT ELECTORAL REFORMS

Staff Reporter| Barely two days before election day, Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga has refused to pursue the Morgan Tsvangirai method of going ahead into elections without electoral reforms. Tsvangirai has said he is using the “Win In Rigged Elections” approach.

Kenya’s Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) and vote counting system was exposed for creating a sophisticated mass rigging scam in this year’s elections.

Tsvangirai or Odinga, WHO REALLY MAKES SENSE on election strategy? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 24, 2017

Announcing yesterday, Odinga who managed a historic High Court victory which reverses this year’s election results that gave his opponent Uhuru Kenyatta a win, stuck to his word as he announced he will not betray the Kenyan people.

“There must be reforms at the IEBC to enable this nation to move forward,” said Odinga.

He continued saying, “there shall be no election on Thursday.”

Odinga’s approach has been hailed by CODE leader Elton Mangoma and analyst Wilbert Mukori who this year warned that Zimbabwe’s opposition will lose to Mugabe if they go ahead with the BVR system. Mangoma in this revelation is joined by US and other academics who have exposed the BVR system in nations like the US for massive fraud.

