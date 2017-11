Staff Reporter | Kenya’s veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has spoken on the current situation in Zimbabwe.

Posting on twitter Odinga said, “Zimbabwe was once the breadbasket of Africa.. I hope Zimbabwe gets it’s glory back .. We as Kenyans stand with Zimbabweans wherever they are # Resist.”

Odinga speaks at a time that many are dismissing threats of a coup as just a storm in a tea cup, with President Robert Mugabe not issuing any statement yet.