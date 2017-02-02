O’Level Results Out

Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini confirmed the development to The Herald yesterday.

“We will be releasing the November 2016 Ordinary Level results tomorrow (today),” she said.

There was an overall increase in pass rate of 5,48 percent in 2015 as compared to the previous year. The November 2015 pass rate was 27,76 percent for school candidates while private candidates scored 12,01 percent.

The pass rates were based on candidates who passed five or more subjects with a Grade C or better.

Zimsec director Mr Esau Nhandara last year announced that the examination board had, for the first time, downscaled pass rates by recognising Grade E as a pass.

He said candidates who obtained a Grade E would be given a certificate grade while those passing with Grade C or better would be considered to have passed the subject with a credit.

As parents and pupils prepare to collect the results, there are fears that some schools may not be accessible due to the effects of flooding in some parts of the country.

There have been reports of several schools and access roads being damaged by the floods.

According to the Civil Protection Unit in its January report, 38 schools had been affected by the rains and several dams had been breached, posing danger to people. – State Media