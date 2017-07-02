OLINDA ATTACK: Ruvheneko Hits Back, “This Ain’t About Zanu PF Or Sanctions”

RIOT POLICE TURN HARARE INTO WAR PIT OLINDA: RUVHENEKO SPEAKS Posted by ZimEye on Friday, June 30, 2017

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa | I have no intention to sabotage any woman. I hosted Olinda on 2 occasions because she called me and asked to be on my show. I believe in any woman who believes in herself. Let’s stop the bashing and assumptions that there is bad blood between Olinda and I. Nothing said on social media changes the facts that both Olinda and I know. I was not denied a visa in this instance, as I never even went as far as going in for biometrics or even submitting my passport.

Sanctions, Zanu PF, all that “stuff” has nothing to do with the simple fact that Ms Chapel stopped taking my calls, suspended my visa process without telling me, then continued to allow articles and ads to go round promoting that I’ll be in the UK – so I had to make my own statement- a statement that should have been made by her about the change of plans at her event.

Her assistant Lalla told me they had decided not to have me anymore and I asked for clarity but did not get any from Olinda. Her assistant said it had something to do with my requirements, which we had not discussed until that stage. I have specifications when I travel, as anyone does, and I did not put this on their budget, I merely communicated my preferences and got no reply from Ms Chapel and here we are today.

I appreciate the money and effort that would have gone on behind the scenes to get me to the UK. At the end of the day, it comes down to communication. I tried and tried to reach Ms Chapel but she would not respond. She should have called and told me what was or was not going on. It’s only right.

It’s not a big deal to me anymore. Plans change all the time. MCs change too. The event goes on and so does life. I am not sour, I am slightly annoyed but zvapfuura. Happy Saturday to all of us! What a blessing it is to be alive. Philippians 4:8