Olinda Boob As Stunner Flies To UK

By Showbiz Reporter| Plans by Olinda Chapel to block her ex-husband, Stunner from flying to the United Kingdom have flopped.

Olinda, two weeks ago attempted to block Desmond Chideme saying the man would see what the power of money can do. She even went to the extent of threatening to get him beaten up by assailants. This was after Stunner had paid his divorce token – gupuro of 50 bond cents.

ZimEye is reliably told Stunner is on his way to the UK and will be performing on the 25 and 26th March. Promoter David Matsekedza told ZimEye Stunner’s private life has nothing to do with his music. What the below video for the full itinerary: