Olinda Chapel Is Still Holding Onto Costco’s Thousands Of Pounds Despite Promising To Return Last Week Saturday

Showbiz Reporter| New evidence has emerged that socialite Olinda Chapel is still holding onto the £2300.00 she gained from the British retailer, Costco on the 19th July 2017.

Chapel was supposed to have refunded the company their money (obtained by an alleged error) on the 25th July via a simple card payment which process can be done within seconds via phone or digitally (remotely).

But communicating via phone on the 25th July, Olinda Chapel claimed she would not make the payment until on Saturday (29th July) when she visits the shop. Saturday came and Olinda was far from fulfilling her obligation and yesterday, she posted an announcement saying she is not at fault.

However in her conversation on the 25th July, Olinda had told a Costco worker she would do it on Saturday. She said,

“Just as I said before, I will come in on Saturday like I said I work from Monday to Friday… and will only reverse the transaction… and correct it and make sure that the correct payments have been done. I will not be making payments to anybody else’s account unless it is Costco’s account…”

The audio recordings will be re streamed on ZimEye today.

The revelations come as a woman Olinda used, named as Bracka, complained that Olinda has not been faithful with money. Her family contacted ZimEye last night soon after Olinda’s article was published.