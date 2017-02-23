Olinda Chapel Probed By British Police, Social Services

“Desmond Chideme you will ask for forgiveness today. I am going to show you the power of money,”

Ndavakumuraya! [I am now killing him!]

Stunner (Desmond Chideme)’s ex-wife Olinda Chapel is being investigated by British Police and Oxford social services following her video recorded threats to harm the rapper last week Friday.

Last week Friday the 33 year old Facebook addict shot a live video in which she voiced she was going to attack Stunner, and a man she was conversing with can be heard in the video saying he will be killing Stunner. “Ndavakumuuraya – I am now killing him,” the man says.

She also repeats the phrases, “do whatever you desire son of my mother” as the man says he is now killing Stunner. Another man’s voice believed to be Stunner’s is then heard crying out in “pain” following Olinda’s brother’s promise that he is now killing Stunner.

Hours later a picture of a wounded Stunner surfaces, fuelling speculation that he had been assaulted by people sent by his ex-wife Olinda Chapel.

Stunner, however, professed ignorance of his attackers’ identity.

“I do not know who they were,” was all he told The Standard Style on Saturday.

Two days later he publishes a neatly worded statement saying he refuses to believe that Olinda did it.

The incident took place a few hours after Olinda threatened to use unspecified action against Stunner in her Facebook live stream video.

“Desmond Chideme you will ask for forgiveness today. I am going to show you the power of money,” she fumed.

In addition, Chapel also appeared to be instructing the man on the phone to go and do whatever he could to Stunner, as well as collect all property belonging to her from their Greendale residency.

“Do not kill him, but do whatever you want because he is evil,” she instructed the man on the other side of the line who she addressed as her brother.

Although it could not be established if those are the assailants that attacked Stunner, the caller on the other hand used the word, “kill” referring to what he was going to do to Stunner.

The UK-based mother of two has sensationally alleged that Stunner impregnated his teenage girlfriend Dyonne Tafirenyika and influenced her to abort.

She made the revelations in her series of fresh videos on Friday.

“Desmond, you are evil, getting another girl pregnant while you are married, then you make her abort,” she claimed.

“Making someone abort, is it even legal to have an abortion in Zimbabwe?” Chapel questioned.

But British police have opened an investigation on her and the council’s Social Services department opened files to ascertain her suitability around her children. Police officers who first visited her house on Friday night, have continued in their investigations with the first probe beginning on Monday. Furthermore family sources revealed social services have also opened a case against Olinda now set to affect her suitability for keeping children. More details to follow…

