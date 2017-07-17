Olinda Chapel Witchcraft Outbursts, Ex Q Hits Back, “I Am Blessed By God”

IN HER OWN WORDS, OLINDA CLAIMS SHE HEARD JAH PRAYZAH ALLEGED … IN HER OWN WORDS, OLINDA CLAIMS SHE HEARD JAH PRAYZAH ALLEGED "A SATANIST" BY DES Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, June 15, 2017

It appears popular urban musician, ExQ-real name Enock Munhenga- has used his new song entitled Nhema to respond to the witchcraft allegations raised against him.

A couple of weeks back, Stunner’s ex-wife Olinda Chapel’s video about ExQ on witchcraft practise went viral on social networks.

In the video, she stated that her former husband (Stunner) had told her that he is not progressing as he should be in his career because Ex Q and Jah Prayzah had visited a witch doctor to curse him.”

Basically, the song is about people who talk about what they do not know and just spread false allegations, but I am not moved with that because vanoreva nhema ndezvavo ivo.” People can talk all they want and involve my name in their Pinocchio business, but the bottom line is I don’t care. ”My mission is just to make good music for my fans and that’s what I am concentrating on. ”I thank God for my talent and the phase I am in at the moment it’s all God’s work and blessings, “said ExQ. Ex Q said he only got to record the song about a month ago after having sat on the Dj Tamuka produced beat for over a year. ”I had this beat for over a year and half now and then realised the person I could work with on the song was Killer T so we got to record it about a month ago and here it is. “As for now, we are planning on the video with my team and hopefully any time we will start shooting.” He also added that he already started working on his latest album, which will be his seventh. – state media