Olinda Evades Ruvheneko

Days after letting her down, Olinda Chapel has continued to evade TV presenter, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa. Was Ruvheneko truly denied a visa as has been claimed? Hours before the UK function, Olinda has still not communicated with Ruvheneko and Olinda who was part of the ZimEye LIVEBLAST program last night’s audience, avoided responding to the allegation that she has used Ruvheneko’s name for mere marketing for Olinda’s High Tea function, only typing in saying she will only communicate later, on Monday. Below was Ruvheneko’s letter:



To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox