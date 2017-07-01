Olinda Never Applied for Ruvheneko’s Visa | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Olinda Chapel never applied for Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa’s UK visa, latest evidence shows.

Contrary to claims that Ruvhi was denied a visa, reports show that Olinda never at any time sent in an application for Ruvheneko’s papers, evidence which Olinda herself has not disputed.

Ruvheneko last night told ZimEye, Olinda let her down and by Tuesday this week Olinda had not at all applied for her visa. “This is the 30th June and its Friday; On Monday (26th June 2017) I spoke with Olinda and she was telling me that I should anticipate my interview at the British embassy so that I can get my visa so I can get my way there, and then after that communication she kind of went quiet…

“I haven’t spoken with her since the 27th and she hasn’t been taking my calls or responding to messages which is not necessarily what I anticipated from someone like her because we have always spoken directly.

“She referred me to her assistant whose name is Lala and she is the one who then told me that the Foundation has decided not to continue processing my visa, so I don’t have a visa, and I am not coming to the UK.”

Questioned on what and or any reasons that have been provided by Olinda for this sudden change, Ruvheneko said, “…they haven’t shared the details with me…”

Olinda herself attended the ZimEye LIVEBLAST program but soon disappeared before answering to the gnawing questions.