Olinda Says Jah Prayzah Is A Satanist | BREAKING NEWS

OLINDA SAYS JAH PRAYZAH IS A SATANIST

Olinda Chapel has come out in her latest dispute with ex Husband Desmond Chideme to sensationally claim that Jah Prayzah is an Illuminati.

Olinda claims Jah Prayzah runs a Satanism ring in Epworth.

Olinda seeks in the LIVE videos shot today to “set the record straight” and to tell her ex-husband rapper, Stunner (Desmond Chideme) to leave her alone in response to his apparent attacks over the past days.

Olinda implores Stunner to leave her alone and be with the person who loves her.

She takes several digs at Stunner in the video.

” You are a destructive person, right now I have so much going for me, my work in my office has tripled, I have got contracts that I cannot even begin to count,” brags Olinda on the LIVE Video.

She digs at Stunner as she shows of her office,”Iwe unemashow ako eku Gokwe eku Chivhu ekuPlumtree (you have your shows in Gokwe, Chivhu and Plumtree), go and concentrate on those shows and I concentrate on what I am doing here.”

“You and Deon living happily ever after, me with Tytan doing what we should,” says Olinda.

“You came and attacked us, you have been attcking us since last night on snapchat. The same way I asked you on Saturday, the same way I asked you yesterday that let there be peace. But you are refusing peace.”

“Me being that ex wife you could not handle I am at peace with that,,,So when you see that I am a trashy person, one man’s meat is another man’s poison, leave me alone to do what I am doing, the way I am doing it. If your life is so perfect go ahead my love and do what you are doing, with who you are doing it with,”

“I do not want war with you and so I am not going to trash you or bash you,” said Olinda.