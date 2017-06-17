Olinda Says “Tytan Makes Me Look Beautiful”

Showbiz Reporter| Facebook socialite, Olinda Chapel says her new boyfriend, Tytan Skhokho beautifies her.

Speaking during the week while pointing at her ex boyfriend, Stunner for statements alleging musicians Jah Prayzah and ExQ are Satanists running a secret illuminati ring, Olinda voiced saying Tytan is making her countenance appear beautiful.

Those allegations were to the effect that Desmond Chideme is a forgotten ex who is a nuisance.

Olinda spoke in the LIVE videos shot to “set the record straight” and to tell her ex-husband rapper, Stunner (Desmond Chideme) to leave her alone in response to his apparent attacks over the past days.

“Please do not make me to [reveal] that you used to complain that Jah Prayzah and Ex Q used to visit witch doctors to get juju to bewitch you,” said Olinda.

Apparently Stunner’s music business was not thriving…”that’s what you did and I will bring those chats.”

She continued saying she has a back up of the proof. She also said, “if ever you loved me, if you cared for me at any point, please don’t do this…

“Do what you are doing there, just stay in your lane, I beg you…Stop using my name.”

Olinda implores Stunner to leave her alone and be with the person who loves her.

She takes several digs at Stunner in the video.

” You are a destructive person, right now I have so much going for me, my work in my office has tripled, I have got contracts that I cannot even begin to count,” brags Olinda on the LIVE Video.

She digs at Stunner as she shows of her office,”Iwe unemashow ako eku Gokwe eku Chivhu ekuPlumtree (you have your shows in Gokwe, Chivhu and Plumtree), go and concentrate on those shows and I concentrate on what I am doing here.”

“You and Deon living happily ever after, me with Tytan doing what we should,” says Olinda.

“You came and attacked us, you have been attcking us since last night on snapchat. The same way I asked you on Saturday, the same way I asked you yesterday that let there be peace. But you are refusing peace.”

“Me being that ex wife you could not handle I am at peace with that,,,So when you see that I am a trashy person, one man’s meat is another man’s poison, leave me alone to do what I am doing, the way I am doing it. If your life is so perfect go ahead my love and do what you are doing, with who you are doing it with,”

“I do not want war with you and so I am not going to trash you or bash you,” said Olinda.

Meanwhile on her looks, she voiced, ” ‘you look beautiful?’, it’s the Tytan effect,” said Olinda as she read a message sent her by a fan.