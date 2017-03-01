Olinda Seeks Prophet’s Help To Win Stunner Back – BREAKING NEWS

Seeing how dangerously unstable Olinda is, it was out of the public interest and most importantly, health and safety concerns that ZimEye decided to release the latest conversation with her family…

True to revelations that she has a split personality, a behaviour that has repeatedly manifested itself even on camera, Olinda Chapel has suddenly sought the help of a preacher so to get back Stunner.

Newsreaders will remember how Olinda performed drama on ZimEye.com in a live video -stream when she swung from one extreme straight to the other. She would declare and swear she is divorcing Stunner and travelling to Zimbabwe to remove her belongings, but in the same conversation after being grilled, would quickly move to begin longing for intimacy with him, Desmond Chideme, the same man she has on the hand just labelled a dreadful man.

Yesterday afternoon, Olinda wrote to Harare preacher Apostle Takura Gaadzikwa (also known as Try Emmanuel), asking for a prophecy if she can perchance recover her marriage.

“Will my marriage be restored?,” she asked.

The development comes after Olinda who has on live video threatened to harm Stunner, had her relatives reveal to ZimEye that she is an unstable person who has a double personality. They went ahead to dismiss speculation that her condition was caused by Stunner. She was always like that, “was never abused” before and she was raised well, they said.

Seeing how dangerously unstable Olinda is, it was out of the public interest and most importantly, health and safety concerns that ZimEye decided to release the conversation with her family.

OLINDA'S DARK SECRETS FAMILY SPEAKS OLINDA'S DARK SECRETS FAMILY SPEAKS ! Posted by ZimEye on Monday, February 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the preacher responded to the plea by writing this morning saying: “NOMMATER WHAT ONE HAS DONE. NOMMATER HOW YOU SEE THEM. GODS ARMS ARE OPEN FOR ALL. NEVER DESPISE SOMEBODY WHO RUNS TO GOD FOR HELP. GOD HAS HIS OWN WAYS OF CALLING HIS OWN. #REMEMBERPAULSCALLING”