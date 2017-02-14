Olinda Suffered A Miscarriage, Stunner Knew Nothing Of Baby

Posted by Ruvheneko on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

In an interview with television personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Olinda Chideme blows open on issues that have not been in the public domain. Olinda for instance tells a LIVE audience that she was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage in the presence of her family members, in the process that triggered her public outbursts against Husband Stunner.

Olinda says her husband knew nothing of the pregnancy, and she did not want to use the matter as a blackmail tool, when their marital issues started.

“I know people say that my anger is misdirected, ” Olinda explains why she then resorted to social media. “It is my fault, I have taken this publicly, I owe people an explanation to the end.”

“The last two days we have spent time speaking to each other, I was speaking to Desmond, and Desmond was speaking to the rational side of Olinda,” she tells Ruvheneko. More to follow…