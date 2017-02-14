Olinda Suffered A Miscarriage, Stunner Knew Nothing Of Baby

Posted by Ruvheneko on Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Olinda says her husband knew nothing of the pregnancy, and she did not want to use the matter as a blackmail tool, when their marital issues started.
“I know people say that my anger is misdirected, ” Olinda explains why she then resorted to social media. “It is my fault, I have taken this publicly, I owe people an explanation to the end.”
“The last two days we have spent time speaking to each other, I was speaking to Desmond, and Desmond was speaking to the rational side of Olinda,” she tells Ruvheneko. More to follow…