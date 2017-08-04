OLINDA vs CHAMISA: Zimbabweans Say Olinda Is Wrong | POLL RESULTS

Most Zimbabweans have so far voted that socialite, Olinda Chapel is wrong in claiming she has been attacked by comedian Kuda Chamisa. This comes after Olinda announced complaining saying Kuda’s new skit (video below) is an attack on her, and yet no one complained when Olinda for instance wrote contemptuously on cancer sufferer, Esther Mhuri earlier this year, and has also been scornful of women who do not have money. The conclusion has been won by over 39% of voters so far, and was drawn from a large sample of over 61 Zimbabweans within and outside Zimbabwe. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by an IP address filter which ensures only distinct human individuals vote. The voting has the below results so far (NOT – TO VOTE, PLEASE JUMP TO THE LIVE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE):

CHAMISA, OLINDA – LIVE LIVE: CHAMISA ON OLINDA Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, August 3, 2017

Should Kuda Chamisa Apologise To Olinda Chapel ? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 3, 2017