Oliver Mtukudzi Gets Government Appointment

Staff Reporter | Legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi has been offered a government appointment into the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Board.

Mtukudzi’s appointment was announced by Minister of Rural Development Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, Abednico Ncube at a press conference on Wednesday.

The board will be Chaired by former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Great Zimbabwe University Prof. Herbert Chimhundu.

Other members include Former Bulawayo Town Clerk Moffat Ndlovu, AB Communications Group CEO Mrs Susan Makore,Businessman Max Tshuma, Academic and Zimbabwe International Book Fair Board member – Prof. Ruby Magosvongwe.

Business Executive Mrs. Dorcas Savanhu, Lawyer Mr. Witness Zhangazha and a surprise inclusion former Gwanda legislature Japhet Dube who is a long time personal friend to Minister Ncube.

The board will serve a three year term starting from the 1st of July this year.