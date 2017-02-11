One Killed In Kombi Accident

One person died and several others were injured when a commuter omnibus collided with a light passenger vehicle along Samora Machel Avenue near Long Cheng Plaza in Harare this morning (Saturday).

When the News crew arrived at the scene, the wreckage of the two vehicles which collided had been towed away and the injured ferried to hospital but the lifeless body of a middle aged woman who died on the spot was yet to be taken to mortuary.

An eye witness said the light passenger vehicle failed to give way at the intersection resulting in a collision with the omnibus which was speeding.

Residents of the area said the usually busy intersection has become a black spot and called on the city fathers to install traffic lights or grids on the deadly spot.

Police are yet to provide an official statement regarding the accident and the number of injured passengers. – State Media