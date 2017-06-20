One Week Mourning For Kasinauyo | ZIFA LATEST

The late Warriors legend and former Zifa Executive Committee member has been duly afforded a week’s moment of silence in all matches that will be played across Zimbabwe from 19 to 26 June. In a notice on Monday to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Central Region Leagues and the Zimbabwe Women Super League, the association will ensure a befitting send off for the Warriors legend.

‘The Zimbabwe Football Association hereby requests the respective leagues mentioned herein to observe a minute of silence in all matches that will be played between 19-26 June across the country in honour of our legend and former Zifa executive committee member Edzai Kasinauyo,’ the association’s acting General Secretary Joseph Mamutse said in a statement .

He added: ‘ Zifa has declared this a “Week of Mourning” and as such all match officials handling matches should ensure that all players line up in the centre or around the centre circle and observe a minute’s silence for our departed colleague.’

Kasinauyo died at the age of 42 in Johannesburg, South Africa last Friday.

Kasinauyo, who also ran a sports company in Harare, and facilitated the Highlanders and Dynamos Adidas kit deal, is expected to be buried this week.

He played for Arcadia United and Blackpool in the domestic Premiership before moving to South African where he played for Ajax Cape Town and Moroka Swallows. He also played for the Warriors with distinction and participated in the 2006 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations under Charles Mhlauri.- ZIFA