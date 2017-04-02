ONLY 1 ROADBLOCK: Govt Orders Police To Mount Only One Within 10km Radius

The Zimbabwean government has ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police to mount only a single roadblock, within a 10km radius.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo says there will only be a single roadblock over a 20km stretch.

He also ordered the police to use a one-stop shop arrangement. This follows frequent complaints by motorists, tourists over the number of roadblocks and accusations that police officers are extorting motorists.

Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi has in recent days also complained the disproportionate number of roadblocks saying they discourage tourism.

Speaking to the state media, Minister Ignatious Chombo said: All Provincial commanders have been instructed to submit their monthly roadblock schedules to Police General Headquarters (Operations) to ensure effective monitoring of deployments in line with the organisational policy of erecting roadblocks at a distance of not less than 10km apart.

One-stop-shop roadblocks, which are multi-purpose, are being implemented to avoid duplications. Increased supervision of deployed personnel is going to be enhanced to correct any inconsistencies with policies and directives.

A review of all deployments is being done with a view to rationalising the roadblock deployment system in order to ensure effectiveness and efficiency.