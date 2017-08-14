Only Zuma Can Save Grace Mugabe

South African government officials have said that Mrs Grace Mugabe can be arrested as she was in the country on private business and therefore diplomatic immunity does not apply. Activist Silvanos Mudzvowa warns this might not be the case President Jacob Zuma might still be in a position to save the First Lady. He gives the example of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on an ICC arrest warrant who was protected by South Africa. More to follow..

BREAKING NEWS – GRACE MUGABE CAN BE ARRESTED, SAYS SOUTH AFRIC… SOUTH AFRICAN GOVT GRACE MUGABE CAN BE ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING CHATUNGA'S GIRLFRIEND. WHAT WILL HAPPEN TOMORROW? Posted by ZimEye on Monday, August 14, 2017