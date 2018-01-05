OPERATION RESTORE ORDER: Grace Mugabe’s Sons, Son In Law Everyone Linked To Her Face Arrest

7

Former president Robert Mugabe’s sons Bellarmine Chatunga and Robert Junior, stepson Russell Goreraza and son-in-law Simba Chikore and leading political figures face imminent arrest after it emerged this week that the country’s anti-corruption commission was investigating an array of offences ranging from illegal gold trade, abuse of office, corruption and murder.

This comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government embarked on a major corruption crackdown, which has already claimed the scalps of former home affairs minister Ignatius Chombo on allegations of corruption, former mines minister Walter Chidhakwa, former agriculture, mechanisation and irrigation development minister Joseph Made on various charges, with arrests of former ministers, permanent secretaries and members of Mugabe’s family looming large.
It has also emerged that Mnangagwa has told ministers implicated in high-level corruption to come clean and voluntarily surrender their ill-gotten wealth.

“In the next few weeks, you’re going to see some ministers quietly surrendering property, especially buildings, under the guise of donating to communities and empowering the poor. If they (ministers) don’t do that voluntarily, they face the real prospect of being humiliated when crunch time comes. Should they refuse to comply, they will be investigated and prosecuted,” a well-placed source said.
Sources confirmed that one particularly wealthy minister has been told to comply with the directive or face a formal probe.

“This is a serious matter. He was told that he is tarnishing the image of the new government because everyone keeps citing his corrupt dealings and how he acquired a vast business empire under controversial circumstances. Even some former ministers are approaching the new government to open talks on how they can take action towards surrendering some of their property,” another source said.

According to sources close to the developments, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is probing with the intention to arrest Chatunga, Robert Jr, Chikore and Goreraza, former energy minister Samuel Undenge, former tourism minister Walter Mzembi, Highfield West legislator Psychology Maziwisa, television personality Oscar Pambuka, and an Ambrose Made.
Chikore, a former Air Zimbabwe chief operating officer, is being investigated for a number of transactions he did during his tenure at the national airline and is also facing allegations of illegal gold trading.

Mugabe’s sons, Chatunga, Robert Jr and Goreraza are under investigation on illegal gold trading allegations. Zacc has also received requests from two families to investigate Goreraza, whom they implicated in an attempted murder shooting and the killing of a miner in Kadoma.
The murder allegations emanate from a shooting of an employee at Tolrose gold mine in Kadoma when he allegedly invaded it.

In October 2013, Goreraza allegedly stormed the mine at Eiffel Flats in the gold-mining town armed with letters showing that he had taken over the company whose ownership was already at the centre of a dispute between businessmen Jameson Rushwaya and Patterson Timba. He claimed he bought the shares from Timba and as a result Rushwaya was kicked out of the mine at gunpoint.
Robert Jr and Chatunga led a lavish lifestyle when the majority of Zimbabweans struggled to make ends meet.

Mzembi is also facing corruption charges and is under investigation for allegedly abusing state funds and cars bought for the hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation general assembly co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia in 2013. Mzembi is also accused of inflating prices of LED television units meant for the World Cup in 2010, which were valued at US$2 million, according to his ministry. In April 2010, Mzembi’s ministry made arrangements to purchase 40 LED TV units from a company in China as part of preparations for the World Cup hosted by South Africa, but the sets were only delivered 13 weeks after the event.
In her 2010 audit report, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri said an investigation should be carried out to establish whether tender procedures were followed or not and why the Ministry of Tourism allowed the delivery of the equipment worth US$2 million 13 weeks after the World Cup.
In 2015, without explaining why the TV units were delivered late, Mzembi dismissed Chiri’s report as a “petty issue”, saying the televisions could be accounted for, but have since been “donated” countrywide.

Former Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane and former Labour minister Patrick Zhuwawo face corruption charges for allegedly abusing the youth fund. Zhuwawo is currently out of the country and has vowed not to return to Zimbabwe because his safety is not guaranteed.

More charges are being preferred against Chidhakwa for allegedly looting diamonds. Chidhakwa’s then permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga and an unnamed police commissioner are being accused in a missing diamonds case whose value runs into several millions of dollars. Sources told the Independent that Mbada Diamonds (Pvt) Ltd wrote a letter to government raising the allegations. The diamond box was allegedly stolen when Chidhakwa announced the closure of Chiadzwa mining activities to pave way for the state-run Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in February 2016

“A letter dated February 11 2016 written to government by Mbada Diamonds states that Ministry of Mines officials and hundreds of fully armed police descended on Mbada Diamonds to ostensibly implement a new government policy.

They forcibly drove out employees including security personnel and they disabled all security equipment including CCTV and they broke into the vault area and stole a gem diamond box with stones worth millions of dollars,” a government source told the Independent.
Sources say additional charges will also be preferred against Chombo.

“What Chombo has been charged with so far is only 10% of what he is going to be charged with,” a source said. “More charges are also going to be pressed against former Zanu PF youth chairperson Kudzanai Chipanga who is out on bail.

Chipanga faces new charges of stealing 100 litres of fuel from Zimdef. He is being charged together with former deputy Higher Education minister Godfrey Gandawa.”
Zacc is also targeting Ambrose Made, who faces abuse of office charges. He was chairperson of Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and Mining Promotion Company, which was formed without approval of the Ministry of Finance.

Former NetOne chief executive officer Reward Kangai also faces arrest on corruption charges emanating from an audit report titled Provision of Comprehensive Forensic Investigation Services to NetOne Cellular Services compiled by PriceWaterhouseCoopers on behalf of the Auditor-General.

According to the audit report released in 2016, NetOne, under Kangai, allegedly made shady payments totalling US$32 million to 10 contractors without documentation.

Undenge also faces arrest on corruption charges. He is accused of ordering Zesa Holdings to hire Fruitful Communications, a firm linked to Zanu PF Highfield West MP Psychology Maziwisa and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Services presenter Oscar Pambuka, to carry out a media campaign despite the fact that Zesa has its own public relations department for that specific purpose.

Fruitful Communications charged the ZPC US$36 000 for public relations work done. However, the ZPC refused to pay.

Undenge had previously told the media that Fruitful Communications offered its services to Zesa for free. When contacted for comment, Maziwisa terminated the call after being asked about the investigation and stopped answering the phone. Pambuka’s number was continuously on voicemail.

Undenge’s mobile phone also went unanswered, while Mzembi and Hlongwane’s were not reachable.
When contacted for comment, Zacc spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura requested that questions be e-mailed to her but had however not responded to them. Zimbabwe independent

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mapfupa Achamuka

    The Anti-Corruption commission should also investigate Oppa she violated tender procedures by giving away Zambezi Camp lodges in Victoria Falls to her South African Company. The State Procurement board ordered the reversal of the lodges to Adage. She disregarded the directive of Tender board because she was greased together with her Board Members Mrs Mupamhanga and Cephas mudenda the most corrupt board members.
    Parks and Forestry workers are not getting their salaries in time because she wiped all the money through numerous useless board meeting. She take money for her own use willy nilly from Parks and Forestry.
    The briefcase company which took over lodges promised to build school but nothing is moving. She attempted to smuggle thousands of animals to Mozambique. Mr President she is one of the criminal now surrounding you.
    The Minister of Home affairs is the chief corrupt person even if you ask a street kid.
    The Minister of Transport very corrupt CMED saga,Civil avition Air Zim.
    Minister of Tourism also very corrupt. Their removal from cabinet will serve you as someone who is serious to fight corruption.
    Cde President 70 percent of your cabinet very corrupt. They have caused you not to be popular.
    Where is Army there are some criminals now surrounding President

  • sarah Mahoka

    Chawakadya chamuka. Musha waparara. kkkkkk

  • mai Chibwe

    I read all the way through looking for two words and did not find them

    Obert Mphofu.

    If I find them, I will know the inquiry is national. If obert Mphofu starts donating goods to charities, I will still not accept it because nobody should be allowed to donate goods that do not belong to them.

  • Timothy Thorton

    YOUR ANSWER: Sources confirmed that one particularly wealthy minister has been told to comply with the directive or face a formal probe.

    “This is a serious matter. He was told that he is tarnishing the image of the new government because everyone keeps citing his corrupt dealings and how he acquired a vast business empire under controversial circumstances.

  • sarah Mahoka

    I think he was mentioned just that his name was not there. Who do you suppose is “one particularly wealthy minister “? kkkkkkkkkk

  • ~:~

    This article appeared in a local paper sometime back

    FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe’s first born son,
    Russell Goreraza (33), and his business partner Valentine Gaucho
    imported seven top-of-the-range vehicles worth about US$2,5 million
    after brokering a controversial mining deal between government and a
    Kazakhstan company, Todal Mining, which owns platinum concessions
    between Shurugwi and Zvishavane, the Zimbabwe Independent can
    exclusively reveal.

    This comes against a backdrop of reports that
    Goreraza this week took ownership of two Rolls Royce limousines – one
    for Gaucho and the other for himself – after receiving two 2017 Range
    Rovers and two Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan cars. A top-of-the-range
    Aston Martin is on its way.

    Investigations by this paper showed
    the two Rolls Royces cost US$685 000, Range Rovers US$200 000,
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class US$260 000, while the Aston Martin is valued at
    US$150 000.

    Informed sources said the Aston Martin – made by
    British manufacturer of luxury sports cars and grand tourers – will be
    taken by Gaucho, who already drives a Porsche Cayenne, Rolls Royce, BMW
    X5 new model and a Mercedes-Benz AMG S65 Coupe.

    Goreraza has in
    his carport two Range Rovers, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the new Rolls
    Royce. The two youthful businessmen and dealers have cars which even
    local chief executives of big companies cannot afford.

    Todal was
    once partly owned by Zanu-PF benefactor Billy Rautenbach through
    Lefever, a subsidiary of Central African Mining and Exploration Company
    (Camec) in which his family had an interest. Camec was listed on the
    London Stock Exchange (LSE)’s subsidiary market, Alternative Investment
    Market from 2002-2009.

    Camec and Rautenbach then sold Todal to a
    Kazakhstan FTSE-listed mining consortium, Eurasian Natural Resources
    Corporation (ENRC), in November 2009. ENRC paid US$945 million to Camec.

    However,
    sources said government was not happy with Rautenbach’s disposal of
    concessions to ENRC as it was done without ministerial approval and thus
    not procedural or illegal. This prompted a crisis after the deal was
    consummated at the LSE.

    “Rautenbach was given the platinum
    concessions by government to offset a debt. He then transferred the
    claims to Camec, which partly owned Todal, as he also had an interest in
    those companies,” a source said. “The claims were later sold by Camec
    on the LSE to the Kazakh company. However, government was opposed to
    this as it was unlawful and bordered on speculation. The indigenisation
    policy was also violated and relevant taxes were also not paid. This
    prompted government to refuse to allow ENRC to mine and this is where
    behind-the-scenes brokerage by Gaucho and Goreraza, working with high
    profile and powerful networks, comes in.”

    The Independent
    previously reported that during the March 2008 elections, Lefever
    Finance, a Rautenbach-linked enterprise, advanced President Robert
    Mugabe and Zanu-PF a US$100 million loan for their ill-fated campaign.

    But
    government failed to repay the money and Rautenbach was given platinum
    claims to offset the debt. This was after government had repossessed 30%
    of the claims held by Anglo America.

    Under pressure, Anglo
    American Platinum, the world’s top platinum producer, ceded more than a
    quarter of its concessions in Zimbabwe to the government.

    In
    return, Anglo was granted empowerment credits and foreign exchange
    indulgences that would allow it to develop a valuable remaining
    concession.

    Immediately after Anglo’s concession had been seized,
    government awarded them to Todal, a joint venture between the
    state-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (40%) and Lefever
    Finance (60%).

    Lefever was owned by the opaque Meryweather
    Investments, registered in the British Virgin Islands. Although
    Meryweather’s ownership remained a mystery, it was associated with
    Rautenbach.

    Lefever was also partly owned by Camec, which had
    vast mining interests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa,
    Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Through money from an American hedge-fund,
    Camec then advanced Lefever a US$100 million in March 2008 to lend the
    Zimbabwe government.

    After the loan Camec, now representing Lefever together with ZMDC, received the platinum concessions.

    In exchange for investing in Camec, Rautenbach got 13% in Camec through Meryweather.
    Prior to the Todal-Lefever deal, Rautenbach in 2007 had sold
    two of his DRC companies to Camec via his family company, Harvest View
    Ltd, which enabled him to gain 7,4% equity.

    With a 20-year mine
    life, Todal was expected produce an average of 150 000 tonnes of
    platinum ore per month, but it first required a US$250 million
    investment to revive the plant.

    The expensive vehicles, according
    to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority sources, were imported and delivered
    without the payment of US$$1 126 650 duty.

    “Duty is calculated at
    87% (US$2,1 million), so they did not pay duty for the vehicles even
    though they did not have exemption of duty certificates,” a source said.

    Investigations
    by the Independent show Goreraza and Gaucho approached Mines minister
    Walter Chidhakwa, who is related to Mugabe and his wife Grace, to help
    sign special mining rights for Todal to start working.

    As a result, in May cabinet gave Todal approval to mine.

    Chidhakwa
    confirmed at the time the company, jointly owned by a Kazakh investor
    and the Kazakhstan government, purchased the concessions from Camec
    through the LSE.

    “There is a company that will be mining platinum
    very close to Chachacha in Zvishavane. This is a platinum resource
    which was allocated to a local company some time ago and the company
    went on to dispose of it on the London Stock Exchange,” Chidhakwa was
    quoted as saying at the time.

    “These new investors recently
    approached us claiming the concession and indicated that they have since
    spent in excess of US$60 million on the ground through sinking two
    shafts and other developments.

    “Cabinet was very unhappy about the part that the concession had actually been sold but it was agreed that they go on to mine.”

    In
    an interview yesterday, Chidhakwa said he met the owner of ENRC, Victor
    Hanna, when he came to introduce his company after acquiring the
    claims.

    “I met Victor Hanna who told me that he had acquired the
    Todal shares from Camec,” Chidhakwa said. “I told him that the sale of
    the shares was illegal because the previous owner did not have a
    ministerial approval to dispose his share on the London Stock Exchange.

    “I
    also told him that despite the fact that he had commenced mining the
    whole process was not procedural because they had no special grant
    requird. I then took the issue to cabinet where I explained the
    investor’s position.

    “Cabinet, however, approved that they should proceed with their operations and we issued them with special grant.”

    On
    being asked whether he met Gaucho and Goreraza or their handlers who
    facilitated the deal, Chidhakwa said he only met the company owners.

    “Unless
    they met officials in my ministry, as for me I only met the original
    company owner, Victor Hanna, who then came with his team later on,” he
    said.

    ENRC is linked to Hanna who has been under United Kingdom
    investigation for serious fraud over his acquisition of copper and
    cobalt mining projects in the DRC.

    A government source said:
    “Gaucho and Goreraza were involved in the deal and those cars were
    bought from money paid as facilitation fees. The deal included high
    profile officials and clandestine networks.”

    Efforts to get comment from Goreraza and Gaucho were unsuccessful.”

    Everyone who did deals with Disgraces son should be investigated

    t

  • Guest

    I agree with you.