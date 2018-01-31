Operation Restore Order Hits Mutendebvure Primary School: FEMALE TEACHER DANCES NAKED IN FRONT OF KIDS

By Local ZimEye Correspondent| There was a stir on Monday the 29th January 1000hrs at Mutendebvure Primary school, chief Makoni Rusape over a female teacher who is conducting classes while allegedly drunk.

Background

Mutendebvure Primary school was established in 1910. Several headmasters took over the school until during the month of November 2017 when the incumbent headmaster, Abraham Mugodzeri (nr 42-14****-d 42) took over the school from the current Deputy head Millicent Murombedzi (nr 07-04****-a-42) a female adult aged 53 who has been at the school since 1999.

On the 24th of January 2018, at about 1600hrs, the school parents convened a meeting at the school premises and tendered a petition to the incumbent school head airing the following grievances :

1. That they are not happy with the teaching conduct of Clara Mundirwa Katiyo (nr 63-78****-T-42) a female adult aged 48yrs and Raphael Mutamba nr 42-146968-w-42 a male adult aged 43yrs who is coming to school drunk.

2. The pass rate of the school is very low.

3. That the dressing of Mundirwa Katiyo is not decent. She usually dances in in front of the school children semi naked.

4. That the duo should be charged by education authorities for misconduct.

The headmaster was given an ultimatum to have the above addressed within 48hrs that is from the 25 to 26 January 2018.

The parents also advised the school head that children were not coming to school on the 29th January 2018.

On the 25th of January 2018 the school head proceeded to Rusape District Education Offices in the company of Raphael Mutamba and Clara Mundirwa Katiyo.

At the offices the schoolhead was tasked to assess, monitor and supervise the two.

On the 29th of January 2018, at about 1000hrs the parents convened another meeting at school with headmaster.

Parents demanded to know the progress made by the headmaster who gave a comprehensive explanation as alluded before.

The parents were not satisfied with the explanation and proceeded to the classrooms where they ordered all their school children to return back to their homes.

Parents later proceeded to Clara Mundirwa and Raphael Mutamba’s residents where they ordered them to vacate the houses by the 30th January 2018.

The interviewed were Dangirwa Dickson, a male adult aged 46 of Mvindi village, Chiwaka Steven, aged 43yrs of Nedewedzo village, Mutendebvure chief Makoni Rusape and Fortunate Mushonga not held of Nedewedzo village, Mutendebvure chief Makoni, Rusape a female adult aged 38yrs who are parents of the children.

They said they could not swallow the moral decadency at the school any more. They highlighted that they reported these two teachers as far back as 2008 with nothing being done. ZimEye.com is following up on the case. – THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES