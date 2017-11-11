Oppah Muchinguri Goes Into Hiding

GRACE & OPPAH "SECRETS" LEAKED BY MUTSVANGWA GRACE & OPPAH "SECRETS" LEAKED BY MUTSVANGWA Posted by ZimEye on Friday, September 15, 2017

Staff Reporter | Zanu PF National Secretary for Transport and Welfare Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has gone into hiding, as more allies of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa are removed from their positions in the party. Other unnamed Mnangagwa allies are also reported to have skipped the country.

Reports of Muchinguri missing now for four days emerge as the leader of the Team Lacoste faction Mnangagwa is said to be now holed up in China. There is no love lost between Muchinguri and First Lady Grace Mugabe with War Vets chair Christopher Mutsvangwa sensationally claiming recently that Muchinguri had made Grace cry during a Politburo meeting.

Muchinguri had also been set to challenge Grace for the VP post at the Zanu PF special congress next December.

Muchinguri could also be facing a possible treason charge the ZANU-PF Manicaland Provincial Extraordinary Coordinating (PEC) meeting held in Mutare recommended her expulsion from the ruling party for being Mnangagwa’s accomplice in trying to unseat the President Robert Mugabe.