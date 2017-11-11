Oppah Muchinguri Goes Into Hiding

2

GRACE & OPPAH "SECRETS" LEAKED BY MUTSVANGWA

Staff Reporter | Zanu PF National Secretary for Transport and Welfare Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has gone into hiding, as more allies of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa are removed from their positions in the party. Other unnamed Mnangagwa allies are also reported to have skipped the country.

Reports of Muchinguri missing now for four days emerge as the leader of the Team Lacoste faction Mnangagwa is said to be now holed up in China. There is no love lost between Muchinguri and First Lady Grace Mugabe with War Vets chair Christopher Mutsvangwa sensationally claiming recently that Muchinguri had made Grace cry during a Politburo meeting.

Muchinguri had also been set to challenge Grace for the VP post at the Zanu PF special congress next December.

Muchinguri could also be facing a possible treason charge the ZANU-PF Manicaland Provincial Extraordinary Coordinating (PEC) meeting held in Mutare recommended her expulsion from the ruling party for being Mnangagwa’s accomplice in trying to unseat the President Robert Mugabe.

 

 

  • eish

    why run away from his first husband what is going on????? is the husband now using juju to scare people away????

  • Nziradzemasoja

    Her first husband not his