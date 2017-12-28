Oppah Muchinguri’s Office Broken Into | BREAKING NEWS

Unknown intruders broke into offices belonging to the Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during the night over the weekend. The offices are housed at Kaguvi Building in Harare and the motive behind the break-in is still unknown.

As of today, it remains unclear whether or not there were any goods and property that went missing in these offices. Although the details are still sketchy, police sources who confirmed the matter said the offence was discovered on Boxing Day at around 4.30pm.A report was then made at Harare Central Police Station and a team of police detectives and other security agents attended the scene.

Investigations are still in progress and no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

“The offence was discovered on December 26, 2017 at around 16.30hours at the Water, Environment and Climate Change Ministry which is housed on the 12th Floor of Kaguvi Building. The case was reported a few hours later at Harare Central Police Station,” said a police source close to the investigations.

The Herald understands that a team of police detectives also visited the offices on Wednesday morning up until evening to continue investigations.- state media