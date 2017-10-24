Oppah Speaks On Opposition Squabbles

Zanu PF should not find comfort in divisions rocking the opposition parties, but should work hard to improve on the votes gained in 2013, says the party’s national secretary for transport and welfare,Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. Addressing members of the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee at Mutare Polytechnic last Sunday, Muchinguri-Kashiri, said: “We should not find comfort in the divisions rocking the opposition parties. An election is a game of numbers, we might end up being hoodwinked, thinking that victory is certain for Zanu-PF, yet the enemy will be busy on the ground mobilising.

“We should not sit on our laurels because there are so many tactics being employed by the enemy to mobilise the electorate. We should relay the right information to the grassroots for them to have an appreciation of what we are doing to address some of the social challenges they are grappling with.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said as the country’s leadership they should work extra hard to address issues like long queues at banking halls due to cash shortages.

“The long queues are very worrisome. These may lead to voter apathy and we need to seriously look into this issue and find a lasting solution. We cannot afford to have voter apathy because our aim is to consolidate on the votes we gained in 2013. We should surpass those numbers because 2018 is a watershed election,” he said.

As the most senior Zanu-PF member in Manicaland, Muchinguri-Kashiri, said the province was 100 percent behind President Mugabe’s leadership.

“As Manicaland, we are rallying behind President Mugabe. We know his well documented history. He is our candidate for 2018 and anyone thinking otherwise is lost. He is a giant among giants as he is the only president who challenged USA President Donald Trump at the just-ended United Nations Summit. President Mugabe is our jewel and asset.”

She also hailed the unity of purpose prevailing in the province, saying they stand to achieve a lot as a united front.

“We should spend our energy organising party programmes, not working to undermine others. We have availed a few vehicles to all the 10 provinces and these vehicles are not there to be displayed at party offices, but work for different programmes that will help us to win elections,” she said.

Manicaland also unanimously endorsed the motion to turn this year’s December Annual People’s Conference into a special congress to reaffirm the candidature of President Mugabe in next year’s harmonised elections. Presenting the resolution, provincial secretary for administration Cde Kenneth Saruchera said: “At the Manicaland provincial executive and Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings held in Mutare on October 15, 2017, it was unanimously resolved that: His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of the party, Comrade R.G.Mugabe, convene an extraordinary session of Congress in terms of Section 26 (1) (C) of the party constitution.

“President and First Secretary of the party be the sole Zanu-PF Presidential candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections. The party rids itself of all divisive tendencies including factionalism in whatever form.

“The party deals decisively with rebellious behaviour whether subtle or expressed. The Women’s League resolution that one of the Vice Presidents be female, be implemented. Those engaged in succession activities be exposed and disciplined. The party campaigns for the 2018 harmonised elections with strong structures, united and focused on winning elections decisively.”- State Media