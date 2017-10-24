Opposition Activist Haunts Tsvangirai

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s legal woes emanating from a 2013 collapsed coalition deal continue to haunt him after Moreprecision Muzadzi opposed the veteran opposition leader’s application for rescission of High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu’s order against him.

Justice Tagu two weeks ago ordered Tsvangirai and his co-defendants Manatsa Tsvangirai and Morgen Komichi to jointly pay Muzadzi $57 800 and a Nissan NP200 vehicle for facilitating the 2013 coalition discussions among opposition parties to come up with a single presidential candidate.

Tsvangirai, through Mwonzora and Associates law firm, applied for a rescission of the order, arguing that he was never lawfully served with the summons.

However, Muzadzi, in his opposition papers filed last Friday at the High Court, claimed that Tsvangirai and the co-applicants were deliberately trying to wriggle out of the issue and avoid paying him.

“The application for rescission is perjured and is a plethora of lies since applicants premise their alibi on shameless falsehoods that the High Court Sheriff did not serve them the summons when the truth of the matter is their party thugs assaulted and battered him as he effected service on 15 June 2017,” he said.

Muzadzi further states the matter received widespread coverage and the applicants could not have missed the reports and known that there was going to be a default judgment.

Muzadzi, leader of Voice of the People Party, in case No HC 5130/17, sued Morgan, Manatsa and Komichi for breach of promise and physical abuse suffered after he claimed money owed to him by party supporters.

In getting the default judgment, Muzadzi had argued: “To date, the defendants (Tsvangirai, Manatsa and Komichi) have failed to enter an appearance to defend. Moreover, the defendants are woefully out of the time period for entering the appearance to defend as stipulated by the rules of this honourable court.”

Muzadzi applied for default judgment on August 4, 2017 against Tsvangirai and his co-defendants after they had failed to respond to the lawsuit he filed in June this year.

The matter is still to be set down for hearing.- Newsday