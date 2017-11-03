OPPOSITION CIRCUS: Bhasikiti, Makova Expelled From ZimPF

The circus at the opposition party ZimPF continued yesterday after party leader Agrippa Mutambara announced the expulsion of senior leaders Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Claudius Makova.

Bhasikiti last week led a still-born bid to remove Mutambara as leader of the opposition party and seems to have paid the price.

In a statement yesterday, Mutambara said he had since been declared ZimPF president-designate.

“The ZimPF party through its national standing committee has together with provincial chairmen resolved following an attempted coup that Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Claudius Makova be expelled from the party with immediate effect.”

Mutambara, in the statement, released by Munacho Mutezo , the party’s treasurer general, the movement’s long-awaited congress will now be held on December 2, but the position of president has already been filled.

“Brigadier-General (Rtd) Agrippa Mutambara being uncontested was declared president-designate with effect from October 18, 2017.

The elections for the posts still to be filled will be held in the provinces and to be then ratified along with designate positions at congress scheduled for December 2, 2017. We would want to assure our members and stakeholders that the party is intact and growing from strength to strength,” the statement said.

Bhasikiti had announced that Mutambara had been removed from power for stampeding the party into an unprocedural congress and his failure to explain circumstances around a case of rape that occurred in the 1980s.

According to Bhasikiti, Mutambara also stands accused of signing an alliance with MDC-T without consulting the party.

Bhasikiti said Mutambara would be replaced by party elders, Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa and Makova, as interim leaders until the party holds an elective congress.

