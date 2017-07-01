Opposition Coalition Deal Was Actually Sealed in 2015

Staff Reporter | It has just emerged that the much talked about coalition of opposition political parties was actually sealed two years ago in October 2015.

Leaders of three of some of the nation’s most prominent opposition parties Dr Simba Makoni of MKD, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa of ZAPU and Tendai Biti of PDP conceded on Friday that the coalition of opposition parties was sealed when the Coalition Of Democrats CODE was born.

The revelation emerged on Friday through the three leaders at a summit in Harare to discuss the country’s future.

In a move that directly challenged the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDCT, the three leaders said that as far as they were concerned talks currently taking place were founded on the modalities of the coalition not the agreement.

The opposition leaders all hinted that the coalition of democrats was the final coalition implying that Tsvangirai may just be out of the coalition to contest Mugabe alone. This could be triggered by a personal ambition to occupy the state house.

Mujuru’s NPP was deemed the latest to join the coalition bandwagon, bringing to eleven the number of parties in the stable.

In his submissions Biti extended an invitation to “other” parties to join the coalition. He also made a diplomatic call to Tsvangirai to be part of the coalition.