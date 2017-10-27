Opposition Leaders Are Mental Patients-Priscilla

By Staff Reporter

Umzingwane,MP Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga, said her opposition colleagues needed mental illness examination for them to come back to their normal senses.

MDC legislator said her point can be proved by failure by the oposition to form a single coalition against Zanu PF ahead of the forth coming election.

The vocal female legislator was quoted saying this by an online newspaper at a public debate in Harare on Thursday.

Misihairambwi-Mushonga at the meeting noted that if the three coalitions of opposition political parties which have been recently were to unite , they will dislodge Zanu PF next year.

The three are the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC Alliance, People’s Rainbow of Joice Mujuru and the Coalition of Democrats which is being fronted by Elton Mangoma.

“I know my colleagues in the opposition will be upset, I have told them that I believe I am very lucky which is why I still probably still make a bit of sense not too much sense but a bit of it , because when I realized that was unwell ,clinical depression I sought help,” she said.

“ Most of my colleagues have not and I seriously believe that they need to seek help, because until people can go back to a point where they can think through things properly we continue to have the nonsense that is currently happening in the opposition,” said Misihairambwi-Mushonga.

“ And I do not think that they know that what they are doing is nonsensical because I think that they are unwell and therefore they cannot focus and they cannot think ,and mental illness is not something to laugh about because it messes your whole thinking process and therefore no one is energized enough to mentally think properly,” she said.