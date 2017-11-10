Opposition Must Unite To Defeat Mugabe – Raftopoulos

Terrence Mawawa | Former University of Zimbabwe lecturer and respected political analyst, Professor Brian Raftopoulos has said opposition parties in Zimbabwe must unite to defeat the ruling party, Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.

Raftopoulos who is now based in South Africa has said President Robert Mugabe is unwilling to cede power and he will use all the means at his disposal to tilt the election results in his favour.

Raftopoulos said with the state machinery at his disposal, Mugabe would use unorthodox means to thwart the will of the people.

He made the remarks in an interview with SABC News today.

“Let us remember that Mugabe is unwilling to relinquish power -as such he will resort to violence, rigging and intimidation of known opposition supporters.

Mugabe wants to retain power by hook and crook.The rigging system is complicated,” he said.

However he urged opposition parties to shelve their differences to enable them to challenge Mugabe as a united front.

“I am worried about the fact that we have three opposition coalitions instead of one.

If all opposition parties come together they will defeat Mugabe and Zanu PF,” he said.

Raftopoulos described Mugabe as a cheeky and heartless old man who is obsessed with power.