Opposition Official Joins Zanu PF

ZIMPF’s losing candidate in the Bikita West by-election held in January, Mr Kudakwashe Gopo has re-joined Zanu-PF.

Mr Gopo who managed 2 400 votes against Zanu-PF’s candidate Beauty Chabaya who got 18 000 votes, said his initial decision to leave the ruling party was a sign of immaturity and getting wrong advice. He said he regrets ever joining an “already sinking” ship like the ZimPF.

Mr Gopo said his decision to leave the opposition party was motivated by the confusion which saw the party’s elders who include Messrs Rugare Gumbo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti-Chuma and Didymus Mutasa and Retired Colonel Claudius Makova parting ways with Dr Joice Mujuru.

He said Zanu-PF moulded him and will always regard the party as his home.

“Firstly Zanu-PF is always my home and I am Zanu-PF from the heart. When I joined ZimPF it was mischief but I remain Zanu-PF. I am only working on a few modalities before I officially announce my departure from ZimPF. It is true I want to revert to my roots,” said Mr Gopo.

He said he regrets jumping ship when Dr Mujuru was expelled from the party in 2014.

Mr Gopo said he respects the party’s leadership under President Mugabe and he always dines with Zanu-PF members.

“I still envy a lot of things in Zanu-PF and that is why I never talked ill about the party during my campaign for the Bikita West seat. I respected even my rival, Beauty Chabaya, and congratulated her and besides she is my niece. There are challenges, many of them, in ZimPF that I cannot stand. I assumed a national post within the youth wing in Zanu-PF and I was leading the party with verve and would want to relive that experience in the revolutionary party. Zanu-PF is more organised than other small parties,” he said.

Rtd Col Makova who is also considering rejoining Zanu-PF said:

“I have heard through the grapevine (Gopo returning to Zanu-PF), but I cannot comment. I was with Gopo on Wednesday but he has not told me that.

However, we are all Zanu-PF and if he decides to trace back his roots, he is free to do so without any problem, we cannot stop him. I would also want to re-join my party one day but not now because I fear that I could be expelled again. I am ready to re-join Zanu-PF if the leadership exonerates me from any wrong doing.”

Chabaya welcomed Mr Gopo back to the party.

“As long as his intention to re-join the party are genuine, he will be welcome. We are mobilising membership and we will be happy to accept him back but he has to go through our processes,” she said.- state media